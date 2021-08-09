Agartala, Aug 9 (PTI) General secretary of West Bengal unit of Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that jungle raj is prevailing in Tripura where law and order has collapsed and peoples' voices are choked.

People will defeat the BJP-led government in Tripura in the next assembly election and the TMC will form a development oriented government in the state, he told a press conference.

"Jungle raj is prevailing in the state where law and order has completely collapsed. People's voices are choked and even the freedom of press is at stake,” he said.

He alleged that after the attack on the convoy of TMC's All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on August 2 on the way to Tripureswari temple in Tripura no one was arrested.

“Police had arrested our leaders, who were attacked and injured by goons sheltered by BJP at Ambassa on Saturday. But not a single person was arrested from BJP. Abhishek Banerjee had flown them to Kolkata on Sunday for treatment,” he said.

He alleged that police and administration are not functioning properly in Tripura as they have been converted to ''political slaves of BJP” or else they would have arrested the culprits who had attacked Banerjee's convoy and injured TMC activists and leaders at Ambassa.

An undeclared emergency is on in Tripura which only shows that BJP government will not be allowed by the people to return to power.

Ghosh said, “We had forced CPI-M to draw a blank in West Bengal assembly election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Bengal like a daily passenger from Delhi to campaign for BJP, had to return empty handed. This time TMC will form the government in Tripura as we are receiving overwhelming response from the people”.

The next assembly election in Tripura is due in February 2023.

Ghosh said the people of Tripura have seen the rules of Congress, CPI-M and BJP. "Let them try TMC for once - see whether good governance is delivered or not.

“The overwhelming response that we are getting from common people against BJP and welcoming TMC, I have no doubt that ghash phool (the flower in TMC's symbol) will bloom in Tripura”, he said.

Taking a jibe at National Human Rights Commission, Ghosh said it visited West Bengal frequently before the recent assembly elections and they should also come to Tripura to see for themselves that ‘rule of jungle' is prevailing here.

He also criticised Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya for not giving any time to TMC delegation.

“The governor's office said he is busy till August 15. We wanted to meet him in a small group and submit a memorandum. But what is happening in West Bengal is amazing. Its governor is meeting 50 opposition MLAs violating COVID-19 restrictions”, Ghosh added.

