Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Widespread protests erupted following a junk dealer being shot dead near Majhaulia in Muzaffarpur district on Thursday night. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vinita Sinha said that a case will be registered, and police teams have already left to conduct raids and nab the accused.

Speaking to reporters, SDPO Vinita Sinha said, "A person named Mohammad Badal, who worked as a junk dealer, was shot at three times by an unknown miscreant, resulting in his death. The family has named a few people who threatened the deceased two days ago. Primarily, it appears that the incident occurred due to a dispute. A case will be registered and police teams have already left to conduct raids...Action is being taken based on the statements given by the family."

She further said that the deceased was shot three times near the chest.

"He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was declared brought dead. Two days ago, there was a dispute between the deceased and the alleged accused, and family members had called Emergency number 112. People disrupted the traffic after the incident, but now the road has been cleared. We have requested people not to create chaos. Police are conducting an investigation, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem," she further said.

Earlier, a man identified as Roshan Kumar Singh, a resident of Hansrajpur in Bihar's Saran district, was shot dead, an official stated.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish said that preliminary investigation has pointed towards a family dispute as a possible cause behind the fatal incident.

"Roshan Kumar Singh, who was a resident of Hansrajpur, has been shot dead. During the inquiry, a family dispute has come to light, and it has also been reported that he was in the company of people involved in substance abuse. We are investigating all aspects to understand the circumstances under which this incident occurred... So far, no evidence of enmity has surfaced; only a family dispute has come up," SSP Ashish told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another instance of crime in Bihar, a blood-soaked body of Rakesh Singh's 20-year-old son Shivam alias Bunty was found lying outside his house in Hathiyakandh village under Shahpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh, stated.

According to the deceased's family members, Shivam used to study in a rented house in Danapur with his parents.

The deceased's grandfather Devendra Singh said that on Sunday night he came to sleep in their room but went to another room saying that he would come back after putting the mobile on charge, then when he did not come back, he thought that he might have slept in the same room, but in the morning his body was found outside the house. (ANI)

