Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan High Court judge Justice G K Vyas was appointed as the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission on Friday, an official release said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra issued his appointment order, the statement read.

Along with the chairman's appointment, former IPS officer Mahesh Goyal has been appointed as a member of the Human Rights Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)