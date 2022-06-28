New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court here.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.

Also Read | Motorola Moto G42 India Launch Tipped for July 4, 2022.

Justice Sharma had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)