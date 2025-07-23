Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

The name of Justice Chauhan, the second senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 26.

Born on January 9, 1964, Justice Chauhan completed his legal studies from Punjab University in Chandigarh.

He was enrolled as an advocate in the Himachal Pradesh Bar Council in 1989 and practised in all fields of law.

In 2014, Justice Chauhan was elevated as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and was later made permanent.

Post elevation as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, he attended an international exchange programme for the reforms, care and protection of children services held in Romania in 2019.

