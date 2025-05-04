New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday backed the Centre's decision to impose a blanket ban on imports from Pakistan, calling it a necessary response to the Pahalgam terror attack and directly blaming Pakistan's ISI and Army for sponsoring the killings of innocent Indian tourists.

Speaking to ANI on the government's response, Pal said, "The incident in Pahalgam has occurred, and our innocent tourists were murdered in front of their children and wives. These acts of terrorism clearly show that the ISI and the Pakistan Army across the border have sponsored these killings."

He added that the country stands united in grief and determination. "Without a doubt, those families who have suffered and the entire nation that is outraged, justice will be served for their tears," he said.

Pal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stand on terrorism. "Prime Minister Shri Modi himself has stated that we will punish those terrorists from Pahalgam and their handlers or protectors in a way unimaginable. This message has reached the entire world."

Emphasising international support for India's stand, the MP said, "The whole world stands with us in this act of terrorism, and all support Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism."

On the government's immediate response, Pal noted key steps have been taken. "In this regard, the government has taken action, whether it's about airspace, trade, or stopping Pakistani ships from entering our coast, decisions have been made to halt all of them," he said.

He dismissed Pakistan's response to India's move, saying, "And Pakistan responds with empty threats."

On Saturday, India imposed a complete ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan. The ban was notified by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and is effective immediately.

The Commerce and Industry's Gazette notification issued on Saturday reads, "In exercise of power conferred by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, read with Paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Polivy (FTP) 2023, as amended from time to time, the Central government hereby inserts a new Para 2.20A in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 as follows with immediate effect."

"Para 2.20A: Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the Commerce and Industry Ministry's notification added.

The move follows the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Centre also took a series of diplomatic and security steps -- including shutting down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals (giving them 40 hours to leave), and reducing diplomatic staff strength in both countries.

India also decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation, said the terrorists and their conspirators would face punishment "beyond imagination". He said the time had come to dismantle the remaining strongholds of terror and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians would break the backbone of the perpetrators. (ANI)

