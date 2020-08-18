Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for reportedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kairana town on Monday, they said.

A case was registered on a complaint by the victim's family and the 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended, police said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, they added.

PTI CORR

