Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha will stage a day-long hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park in Hyderabad, on Tuesday (April 8), demanding the immediate installation of a statue of 19th-century social reformer Jyotirao Phule in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Kavitha had earlier urged the Assembly Speaker and appealed to the State Government to ensure the statue is installed ahead of Phule's birth anniversary on April 11. With no action taken yet, she is set to lead the protest to honour Phule's legacy and his contributions to social justice.

Kavitha would begin the hunger strike tomorrow at Indira Park from 11 AM to 5 PM, the BRS said in a statement.

Jyotirao Phule, a pioneering social reformer, is remembered for championing education for women and fighting caste discrimination. He founded the Satyashodhak Samaj to promote social equality.

As part of a broader political campaign advocating for the rights of Backward Classes (BCs), Kavitha has led 14 roundtable meetings across Telangana.

She has engaged in extensive district-level consultations to raise BC concerns and has called for the implementation of the Kamareddy BC Declaration promised by the Congress Party during the state Assembly elections.

Additionally, MLC Kavitha has been at the forefront of demanding the implementation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in the state. Due to her constant efforts and pressure, the State Government has introduced two separate bills in the Assembly to provide 42 per cent reservations for BCs in politics, employment, and education. (ANI)

