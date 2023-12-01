Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered no action, including arrest against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who has been booked for hate speech in connection with blasts in Kalamassery, till December 14.

In the case registered on his controversial remarks after the Kalamassery blast, action has been banned for two weeks.

The action of a single bench headed by Justice CS Dias was on a petition challenging two FIRs registered on charges of making hate speech.

Mahesh Jethmalani, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, who appeared for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, argued that the charges imposed by the police agains the Union Minister were baseless and politically motivated.

Two cases have been registered against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his comments on social media on Kalamassery blasts.

The High Court will hear the petition again on December 14.

The court extended the remand custody of Dominic Martin, the prime accused in the case, till December 26.

Martin was arrested in connection with the blasts in Kalamasserry in which six people including a 12-year-old girl were killed. The accused was produced back in court before 11 am on Wednesday.

To the court's surprise, Dominic Martin refused any legal help on being produced in the court. Earlier, The court told the accused that he could seek legal aid at any point if he wished.

Kochi Police had arrested Martin after the blasts based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claimed responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting earlier in the month. (ANI)

