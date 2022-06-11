New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to undertake a complete makeover of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School to provide world-class facilities to the students, a statement said on Saturday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Gautam inspected the school with the officials of the Public Welfare Department and the SC/ST Department on Saturday.

When KISSDGSSRS was established in 2013, there were only three classrooms for the economically weaker students belonging to scheduled caste, backward class and minority communities. Today, there are more than 900 students in the schools, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The students in the school are provided free-of-cost boarding facilities, suvidha vardi, emergency clothes, books and daily-use supplies. They don't have not pay even a single penny from their pocket, Gautam said.

Currently, 57 per cent of the students in the school belong to Scheduled Castes, 27 per cent belong to Other Backward Classes and 15 per cent belong to minority communities.

