New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led government of not adequately responding to Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire with between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not term US President's remarks as "incorrect".

"PM Modi, why once you couldn't post on your 'X' handle that whatever the American President said is incorrect... The moment you stand in front of the American President, your height is reduced to 5 feet, and your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches. Why are you so afraid of the American President?" Banerjee said in his remarks during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

India has said that there was no third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor and it came into effect after Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

He said that on May 10, when he was expecting that India would get into POK, a ceasefire was announced.

"I wish to express my salute to the Armed Forces. I also pay homage to our soldier from West Bengal, Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who made the supreme sacrifice in an encounter with Pakistani terrorists in Udhampur on April 23. If the soldiers had not fought bravely for the 4 days, then Operation Sindoor would have never become successful. The credit goes to the soldiers; no one can take it away," he said.

He said tourists from Bengal were among Pahalgam terror attack victims.

In his speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the Opposition stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security. "When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said.

He said that questions being asked by opposition do not reflect the national sentiments correctly.

"It is the job of the ruling side to work while keeping in mind the interests of the people, and the opposition's job is to question the government on issues concerning the public...There have been instances where the opposition has inquired about the number of our planes that fell. I don't think this question by the opposition correctly represents our national sentiment. They never asked us a single time how many planes of the enemy were destroyed by our armed forces," Singh added.

India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India repelled subsequent Pakstani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

