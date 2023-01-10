By Dhiraj Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court has directed the Joint Commissioner of Delhi police to immediately preserve the CCTV footage available at the place of occurrence to avoid tampering with the technical evidence in the kanjhawala death case.

The court has also directed to file a report to explain the delay in responding to the PCR call made after the incident by a caller.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal on Monday directed the concerned Joint Commissioner of Delhi police to ensure immediate preservation of the CCTV footage available at the place of occurrence. The court directed the Joint Commissioner to file a report by the next date of hearing on January 23.

The court said, "I deem it appropriate to direct the Joint Commissioner to ensure the immediate preservation of the CCTV footage available at the place of occurrence to avoid tampering with the technical evidence."

The court has also directed to file a report in a sealed cover in regard to the presence/availability of CCTV cameras at the place of occurrence and the alleged route of 12-13 kilometres adopted by the accused persons.

The court has said that the report shall also specify how many CCTV cameras are installed at the expense of the State government and how many of those are found in functional and non-functional conditions.

The court also directed the Joint commissioner shall also file a report for the reason that caused a delay in responding to two initial PCR calls at 3.24 am and 4.11 am on January 1, 2023.

The court directed to send a copy of the order to the Joint Commissioner for information and necessary action.

The matter has been listed on 23 January for further hearing. The judicial custody of the 6 accused also expires on the next date.

On Tuesday the court of link judge adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj for Thursday. He is one of the seven accused in the Kanjhawala death case. Six accused in this case are in judicial custody. One accused Ankush has been granted bail.(ANI)

