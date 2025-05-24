Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das on Saturday visited the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking with ANI, Das extended condolences on behalf of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state's people.

" Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, on behalf of the people of the state, had asked us to go and meet the families of the people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack...CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has sent me to give a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the family members of the deceased. I have assured the family that the people of Assam and the State Government will always stand with them...," Ranjit Das said.

Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of the deceased, expressed gratitude for the support.

"They came here to pay tribute to Shubham and extend emotional support to our family. They spoke with us very nicely and offered help. I thank them for that," she said.

Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation, was among the civilians killed in the attack. Shubham was married on February 12, 2025.

The terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

