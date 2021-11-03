Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): A total of 36 persons, including two pregnant women, have tested positive for Zika so far, informed Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nepal Singh.

"Till yesterday there were 11 cases of Zika and today 25 new cases of Zika have been reported," Singh told ANI.

"The health department is testing and sampling 400 to 500 people for the Zika virus while door-to-door sampling is also underway," Singh further said.

"We advise the local people not to panic regarding the increasing cases of the virus," he added.

New cases of the Zika virus have now been found in the city's Tiwaripur, Ashrafabad, Pokharpur, Shyam Nagar, and Adarsh Nagar area. (ANI)

