Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against transfer of probe to CBI against Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur Vice Chancellor Vinay Pathak in a corruption case.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice N K Jauhri passed the order on the petition moved by complainant David Mario Denis.

Denis had lodged an FIR with Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on October 29, 2022 against Pathak.

It was alleged that Pathak had extracted Rs 1.41 crore as commission against the work done during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra.

In January 2022, Pathak was given the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra.

