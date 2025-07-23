Haridwar, Jul 23 (PTI) Haridwar in Uttarakhand resonated with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' as the fortnight-long Kanwar Yatra ended on Wednesday with lakhs of devotees thronging the banks of the Ganga to collect the waters of the holy river and perform 'jalabhishek' at Shiva temples in the town on Sawan Shivratri.

According to Mela Control Room sources, more than 4.5 crore devotees reached Haridwar within a fortnight this year to collect Ganga water during the Kanwar Yatra.

A seemingly endless stream of saffron-clad devotees was seen at the Dakshaprajapati Mahadev temple complex in the Kankhal area which is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva's in-laws.

According to mythological beliefs, keeping a promise made to his father-in-law King Daksha, Lord Shiva resides in Kankhal for the entire month of Shravan.

Other Shivalayas of Kankhal, like the Daridra Bhanjan, Tilbhandeshwar, Bilveshwar, Neeleshwar and Gaurishankar temples, also drew large crowds of devotees.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal also performed Ganga puja at Har Ki Pauri along with their subordinate officials.

They took water from there and performed 'jalabhishek' (offering) at the Daksha temple, expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva for the smooth conclusion of the Kanwar fair attended each year by crores of devotees.

