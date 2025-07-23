Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A 50-year-old kanwariya was found dead at a kanwar camp in Mirapur town here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Harikishan, a native of Kasampur Tulheri village, had been staying at a camp set up in the Prajapati Dharmshala since Tuesday evening, said the local SHO Bablu Kumar.

Harikishan had been carrying a kanwar from Haridwar when he halted at the camp. He was found dead in the morning, the officer said.

Police suspect he died due to heart failure. His body was handed over to his family without a post-mortem, after they were informed, officials added.

