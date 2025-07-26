New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 conflict.

In a post on the social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi remembered the valour, courage, and sacrifice of our brave army.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the valour, courage, and sacrifice of our brave army. In the Kargil War, our gallant soldiers faced tough conditions, risking their lives to protect the nation. Salute to all the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the country! Jai Hind!" her post read.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on Saturday, the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's eternal gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 27, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

In a post on the social media platform X, the party leader wrote that the country would forever remain indebted to the martyrs and their families.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer my heartfelt tributes and countless salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. India will forever remain indebted to them and their families. Jai Hind!" the post read.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, saying they valiantly defended the motherland during the Kargil War.

In a post on social media X, the party President wrote that they valiantly defended the motherland in the Kargil War.

"On #KargilVijayDiwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians. We bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War. Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations. Jai Hind," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the sacrifices of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour. PM Modi stated that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation.

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time. On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)