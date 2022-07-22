Srinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle rally, flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War, reached here on Friday.

The riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here to pay obeisance to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Also Read | ‘Lions Appear Aggressive’: Plea Filed in SC Against National Emblem Atop Central Vista.

The members also visited the Chinar Museum, he said.

The rally was flagged off by Lt Gen B S Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff, on July 18 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army in the Kargil War, Col Musavi said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Enraged by Daughter's Love Marriage, Man Hires Shooters to Kill Son-in-Law in Patna; Arrested.

He said the rally is travelling along two axis -- Delhi-Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Dras, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Rohtang-Leh-Dras.

The first group reached Udhampur on July 20 via Ambala and Pathankot and arrived in Srinagar on Friday.

It will reach the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, he said.

Lt Gen A D S Aujla, GOC of Chinar Corps, conveyed his best wishes to the rally for its remaining journey, the PRO said.

The GOC in his message to the youth of the Kashmir Valley urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)