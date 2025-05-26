New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In a significant step towards realising the vision of a "Developed India", Chhattisgarh is poised to take a major industrial leap. Karmveer Electronics Limited has proposed to set up a state-of-the-art transformer manufacturing unit in Raipur, with an investment exceeding Rs 300 crore. This will place Chhattisgarh among the leading hubs for transformer production in the country.

The proposal was presented to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting held at Chhattisgarh Sadan, New Delhi, by Vivek Jain, Managing Director of Karmveer Electronics Ltd. The discussion revolved around the blueprint of the project, investment potential, and employment generation. Jain shared that the proposed unit will be one of the most technologically advanced transformer manufacturing facilities in the country and will play a vital role in fulfilling India's growing energy infrastructure needs.

Also Read | UFO Crashed in Colombia? 'Mysterious' Floating Sphere, Found in Buga With No Welds or Seams, Baffles Scientists, Sparks Alien Invasion Debate (Watch Videos).

Welcoming the proposal, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated, "Our aim is to ensure that Chhattisgarh becomes a strong pillar in building a Developed India by 2047. This investment is not just about setting up an industrial unit -- it is a crucial step toward enhancing Chhattisgarh's technological capabilities and self-reliance. The state government will extend all possible support to the project."

The initiative is expected to accelerate modernisation in the power sector, generate local employment, and strengthen the state's industrial growth. It also reinforces the spirit of "Make in Chhattisgarh", as the high-tech transformers manufactured here will soon light up homes and industries across the nation.

Also Read | AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

Present during the meeting were Subodh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Ritu Sen, Investment Commissioner of Chhattisgarh in New Delhi.

On May 25, the Chhattisgarh government received special appreciation for its development model and innovative initiatives at the Chief Minister's conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The presentation made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating Chief Ministers.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also attended the conclave. The Chhattisgarh CM highlighted the state's efforts toward good governance and informed that Chhattisgarh has institutionalised transparency and efficiency by creating a dedicated Department of Good Governance and Convergence.

Schemes in the state are being closely monitored through digital tools like the Atal Monitoring Portal, ensuring timely grievance redressal and real-time performance tracking, Sai added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)