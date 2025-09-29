Bidar (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, along with senior party leaders, visited flood-affected areas in Bidar on Monday, where farmers are facing distress due to heavy rains and the release of water from Maharashtra reservoirs.

Speaking to ANI, BY Vijayendra said, "I, along with our LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, our senior MLAs and former minister Prabhu Chauhan, are visiting the affected areas of Bidar. Famers are in great distress due to heavy rains, since water has been released from Maharashtra reservoirs."

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide immediate relief and compensation to farmers and families affected by the floods, stating that the state government should act swiftly.

"We demand immediate action from the state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to provide relief and compensation to the affected farmers and people who have lost their homes. When Yediyurappa was the CM, there were severe floods, and he travelled across Karnataka immediately released relief without waiting for Central government funds. I demand that Siddaramaiah acts in the same manner," Vijayendra said.

On September 27, in view of the heavy rain and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, the Department of School Education, Kalaburagi, declared holiday for schools in the district for the weekend, as per the Information and Public Relations Department, Kalaburagi.

According to the department, the Deputy Director (Administration) of the Department of School Education, Kalaburagi, announced a holiday for Schools in the Kalaburagi district on September 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure for the safety of Children, in view of the heavy rain and an IMD-issued orange alert for the district.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge visited the rain and flood-affected areas of the district and heard the grievances of the locals and affected people, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), RDPR department. (ANI)

