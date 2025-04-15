Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and BJP MLC Chalwadi Narayanaswamy has strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his government's decision to allocate 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Narayanaswamy questioned the motive behind providing reservations based on religion. He said, "Giving facilities to anyone is allowed under the Constitution, but giving reservations based on religion is not allowed. It is a wrong notion..."

"As per the caste census, Muslims are already in the number one position in terms of population among minority communities. If that is the case, why should they continue to receive special privileges meant for minorities?" he further added.

His remarks came in response to Siddaramaiah's statement defending the move. CM Siddaramaiah had said, "Providing strength to the economically and socially weak is the mission and commitment of the Congress party."

Siddaramaiah also said that a special cabinet meeting has been called on April 17 to discuss the Caste Census report.

Siddaramaiah had told mediapersons that their government will work hard to "build the kind of society that Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to build."

Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census as a political gimmick to divert public attention from the Congress government's failures. (ANI)

