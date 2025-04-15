New Delhi, April 15: With the intervention of the Indian government, the Saudi Haj Ministry has offered a lifeline to private Haj operators whose quota of sending about 10,000 pilgrims faced cancellation due to delayed documentation, an official said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) said that the Saudi Haj Ministry, in a rare gesture, has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal (Nusuk Portal) to all Indian Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) to complete their work with respect to 10,000 pilgrims.

The portal had been closed earlier as CHGOs, despite reminders, had failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation, and transport of pilgrims, as required under the Saudi regulations. The Minority Affairs Ministry has now issued directions to Haj group operators to avail of the special relaxation offered by the Saudi authorities and urgently complete the formalities on the Nusuk Portal. Hajj 2025 Slot Cuts by 80%: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says ‘Cut in Private Haj Quota Caused Distress to Thousands of Pilgrims’.

The matter of ‘cancellation’ of private tour operators’ quota was raised by Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and President of the ruling National Conference (NC) Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern over the development. “Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution”, she said on social media platform X.

The Minority Affairs Ministry said that due to the Indian Government’s efforts, the Haj quota allocation for India has increased from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025. These quotas are finalised by the Saudi authorities closer to the time of the pilgrimage, it said. The Ministry, through the Haj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 122,518 in the current year. The balance of over 52,000 slots of the quota were allotted, as is customary, to private tour operators, said a statement.

Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 Private Tour Operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by the Ministry this year. Addressing legal challenges, the Haj quota was allocated by the Ministry to these 26 CHGOs well in advance. However, despite reminders, they failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities and failed to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation, and transport of pilgrims. Hajj 2025 Quota Cuts by 80%: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Urge Centre To Intervene After Saudi Arabia ‘Cancels’ Hajj Slots for 52,000 Indian Pilgrims.

The Saudi Haj Ministry later informed that due to delays, the available space in Mina became occupied. However, due to the Indian Government’s intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal (Nusuk Portal) to all CHGOs to complete their work in respect of 10,000 pilgrims, said a statement.

