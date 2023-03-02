Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap'.

Virupakshappa, who is an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the chairman of the KSDL.

At least three bags of cash was found from the KSDL office, which has also been seized, they said.

Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from the contractor, who approached the Lokayukta a week ago and then the trap was laid.

"The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son," Lokayukta sources added.

