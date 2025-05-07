Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra commented on #OperationSindoor, saying, "After the Pahalgam tragedy, every Indian wanted a strong action against terrorist organisations and the country supporting them... The false propaganda by the Pakistan government is expected, but the Indian government has already clarified that Pakistani civilians were not targeted."

On the now-deleted tweet by Karnataka Congress quoting Mahatma Gandhi about peace, he said, "Congress should be ashamed of itself. The Karnataka Congress has always had a soft corner for anti-national elements... I demand an apology from Siddaramaiah."

Earlier today, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital hours after the targeted strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps.

Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan and the remaining in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the Pahalgam attack, attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including LeT's offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

