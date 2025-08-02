Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra has announced that Bharatiya Janata Party will protest at the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha on August 5 in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about electoral fraud.

Criticising the Congress leader's remarks, Vijayendra said they were an insult to the voters of the country and the state, as well as against the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra stated that after the protest, BJP leaders would meet the Governor and submit a formal memorandum. He accused Rahul Gandhi of planning to enact political "drama" during his visit to Bengaluru on August 5.

Vijayendra said that MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former parliamentarians and legislators, and ex-MLCs from the BJP will take part in the protest. The aim is to inform the public about the Congress Party's misleading stand.

He also alleged that, in anticipation of Rahul Gandhi's visit, the state government had demolished a compound wall and cut down trees at Freedom Park. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister apologise to the people of Karnataka.

He accused the Congress of launching a new narrative both in Karnataka and across India, alleging widespread election fraud in various states during the recent Lok Sabha elections. He criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling him a misguided leader with no direction, for claiming the BJP misused the Election Commission.

Further criticising the Congress leader, Vijayendra said, "Rahul Gandhi was confused and, having repeatedly failed to win the people's trust, was now making baseless allegations against constitutional bodies."

He accused Rahul of staging a "deceptive drama" out of sheer frustration and defeat.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's statement of "100 per cent proof" of electoral fraud, Vijayendra challenged Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to submit any such proof to the High Court or Supreme Court if they truly possess it.

He further added that these leaders were not just accusing the Election Commission but were also deliberately creating confusion and distrust in the democratic system.

According to Vijayendra, Rahul Gandhi had lost faith in democracy and was projecting his personal failures onto democratic institutions.

Vijayendra mockingly said that Gandhi seems unable to accept the leadership of Narendra Modi, who has taken charge as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Calling it an attempt to mislead the public, Vijayendra warned that this was a serious issue, further stating that Rahul Gandhi's visit and protest at Freedom Park did not intimidate the BJP but reflected an anti-democratic mindset. According to Vijayendra, this was an "attack on democracy" itself.

Comparing the situation to the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Vijayendra stated that Rahul Gandhi seemed to be attempting something similar now. He recalled how Rahul Gandhi had previously cast doubts on EVMs after losing the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra elections and then failed to provide evidence when the Election Commission asked.

He further described the Congress leader's actions as "dangerous" and "anti-democratic". (ANI)

