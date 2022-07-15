Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) The ruling BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday started its brainstorming session to discuss strategies to win the 2023 state Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka ministers, and other senior party functionaries are taking part in the day-long brainstorming meet at a private resort off Devanahalli in the city, party sources said.

Former state chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and D V Sadananda Gowda are also participating in the party session.

"The meet, which about 50 senior party leaders are attending, is aimed at strengthening the party base and chalk out strategies to win the upcoming election, which is hardly 10 months away," a party office-bearer told PTI.

According to him, there will be discussions on better coordination between the party and the government, so that the outfit's cadres can be involved more in taking the government programmes to the grassroots level and help them reach the beneficiaries.

Also, the ministers and legislators will be told to give time to the party workers to understand the challenges, address their grievances, if any, and coordinate with them to work at the booth level.

The brainstorming is also aimed at tackling the discontent among some party workers and legislators.

A few legislators had often expressed their displeasure over not having been made ministers despite some Cabinet berths lying vacant for a long time.

Against the sanctioned 34 ministerial posts, there are 29 ministers presently, while five are vacant.

