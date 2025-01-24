Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The state cabinet on Friday decided against issuing the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for the acquisition of nearly sixteen acres of land in the Bangalore Palace Grounds, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said.

Instead, the cabinet opted to pass an ordinance to forgo the TDR, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Briefing reporters, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said issuing TDR for the Bangalore Palace Grounds is inimical to the state's interest.

"The state cabinet has decided to present this ordinance, which is following the Bangalore Palace (Land Acquisition and Transfer) Act-1996, to the governor," Patil said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tableaux Artists and Tribal Guests of R-Day Parade (See Pics).

The enactment of the ordinance will empower the state government to utilise the required amount of land and abandon the proposed proposal, he added.

The minister explained that this ordinance will allow partial or complete withdrawal from any infrastructure project as per any court judgment or any decision taken earlier by the government.

According to Patil, on December 10, 2024, the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case directed that the areas adjacent to the Bangalore Palace grounds be valued and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) be granted for road widening under the prevailing guideline value following Section 45B of the Karnataka Stamp Act.

The minister said, "If Rs 3,014 crore, or Rs 200 crore per acre, is allocated for the development of just two kilometres of road in the state, it is neither beneficial for the state's economy nor viable from a development perspective."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)