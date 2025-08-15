Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the person who died due to a suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Wilson garden on Friday.

One person, identified as Mubarak, died earlier today after a suspected cylinder blast injured 9 others and damaged 6 houses.

"A compensation of ₹5 lakh has been announced for Mubarak's family. The cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Apart from the CM, Bengaluru city Police commissioner and other officials also visited the site.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced that the injured are being treated right now, with the cost being borne by the government. Similarly, instructions have been given to rebuild the damaged houses.

"There is a suspicion that it might have been a cylinder blast. In this building complex, several houses have collapsed. Instructions have been given to repair the houses," the CM added.

Talking about the injured, the Chief Minister mentioned that some people have gotten severe burns, with the treatment being done at various hospitals.

"The cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government. Kasturamma has severe burns, and her treatment will be taken care of. The neighbouring houses have also been damaged. The exact cause of the incident is not known; it is being said to be a cylinder blast," he said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, has informed that Fire team, State Disaster Response Force, and Bomb detection team have been called at the site too.

"Today, in Adugodi PS limits, around 8.30 am, local Police came to know that there is a blast. In this regard, the local Police, DCP and Joint Commissioner immediately rushed here and took care of the place of the incident. Around 7-8 houses are damaged. Some other 7-8 houses are partially damaged," the commissioner told reporters after the inspection.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris too, to make sure that no one is stuck inside.

Commissioner Singh said, "In this unfortunate incident, one child has died and 9 others are injured among which one appears to be serious. Treatment is going on in 5 different hospitals. Right now, we have immediately called the Bomb Detection Team, the Fire team, SDRF, Forensic Team and our Local Police are all working here. They are trying to remove the debris so that we see that nobody else is stuck there." (ANI)

