Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, requesting the IT major's support by means of access to its campus to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near Iblur junction.

In a letter dated September 19, the Chief Minister stated that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru is its severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

"I extend my warm greetings to you and sincerely appreciate Wipro's continued contribution to the progress of Karnataka's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development. One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life," Siddaramaiah wrote.

"In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Premji's support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru.

"Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that even the road leading up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi has potholes, the issue in his State is being blown out of proportion.

He said that every day, nearly 1,000 potholes are being filled across Bengaluru through coordinated efforts. His remarks came after some of the industrialists expressed concerns over the potholes in the city. Recently, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called Bengaluru "the city of potholes." (ANI)

