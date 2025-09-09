Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the RSS and the BJP of disrupting peace in the state. He was reacting to the BJP delegation's proposed visit to Maddur in Mandya district, where tension rose after a stone pelting incident during the Ganpati procession.

"The BJP's intention and work is to disturb peace. Earlier, they had organised a Chamundi Betta Chalo rally. RSS members and others from different places had come to Mysuru...They all gathered and worked to disrupt peace," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"Now in Mandya's Maddur, violence has taken place...Before the BJP even said anything, we had already arrested 21 people. Be it Muslim, Christian, or anyone else, we will take action according to the law," he added.

Asked about the BJP delegation's complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said," It is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order. When farmer protests broke out in Delhi, wasn't law and order disturbed then? What happened to law and order in Manipur?"

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police deployment in Karnataka's Maddur town on Tuesday morning after protests broke out on Monday evening against the stone pelting incident.

Markets have been deserted as shops have not opened since last night with the imposition of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the Hindu religious organisations in the area are holding a meeting on the issue.

A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest which broke out in response. Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged the protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Earlier on Monday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district.

Reportedly, the minor clash broke out when the Ganpati procession passed near a mosque. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the crowd was asked not to stay in the area for too long.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress government in the state of insulting Hindus and indulging in appeasement politics.

She said, "Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and G Parameshwara, the law and order situation in Karnataka has collapsed. It appears there is no government ruling the state. Everywhere, Hindus are being insulted. For the first time, Mysuru Dasara is being celebrated as a cultural program."

Questioning the police over the law and order situation, she added, "In Maddur, stones were pelted at the Ganesh procession. What were the Police doing? This government wants to insult Hindus. Until when will this government continue to engage in appeasement politics? They should protect the Hindus." (ANI)

