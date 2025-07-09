New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday to request that the annual air show be held during the upcoming Dasara festival and a defence corridor project be allocated for the state.

"I met the defence minister and discussed three main issues," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting. The chief minister said he discussed the holding of the air show that has become a signature event during Mysuru Dasara, celebrated in September-end.

Also Read | Bihar Becomes West Bengal in NITI Aayog Map; CM Mamata Banerjee Demands Apology, Immediate Correction.

"We organise an air show every year during the Dasara festival. We requested the Centre to organise it again this year," he said.

Siddaramaiah also demanded a defence corridor for Karnataka, like in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Drugs and Rapes Doctor, Leaks Sex Assault Video on Social Media After She Refuses Sexual Favours in Maharashtra's Kharghar; Accused Arrested.

He also sought defence land for the implementation of three key projects -- tunnel project, link road on the airport Bellary road and flyover double-decker road -- in the state.

"He has agreed to the air show, while responding positively to other proposals," he said.

The CM also mentioned that he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he gets appointments.

Siddaramaiah also plans to meet the Congress national general secretary in charge of the state, Randeep Surjewala, to discuss the filling of four vacant MLC posts and the appointment of members on the corporation boards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)