Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be visiting districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala where the number of COVID-19 cases is rising.

Bommai visited the Mysuru district, sharing its border with Kerala, on Monday. The district has witnessed an increase in the COVID-19 cases.

Before leaving for Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "I am going to Mysuru today, and will have a discussion with officials on the COVID-19 situation in the district. I have also decided to visit all the border districts where there are more Covid cases."

During his visit, Bommai also made a stop at the Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur seer mutt of Mysuru.

Bidar, Vijayapura, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi districts share their borders with Maharastra, whereas Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chamarajanagara districts of Karnataka share border with Kerala. A weekend curfew has been imposed in these districts, along with a night curfew across Karnataka.

As soon as the ministers took their oath, Bommai appointed each of them a district to look after the COVID-19 situation and the flood situation in the state. (ANI)

