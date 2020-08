Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka government was committed to the proposed Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, being opposed by lower riparian Tamil Nadu, and will expedite dialogue with the Centre, state Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

Narayan, who is also the Ramanagara district in-charge Minister, held discussion with officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd on issues concerning the implementation of the project.

Mekedatu is a Multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.

Tamil Nadu has been vehemently opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state will be affected if the project takes shape.

The project would ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and that the government will expedite the process for seeking its approval from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Water Commission, Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has already spoken to the Union Minister twice in this regard, and "we hope to get the approval soon," he said.

The detailed project report was before the Central Water Commission and Karnataka would request it to review it soon, Narayan said.

Also, if approval was required from the forest and environment department, efforts will be made to expedite it.

The project will be helpful in releasing water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order and also 400 MW power can be generated, he said, adding that the estimated cost of the project was Rs 9000 crore.

On August 18, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had reiterated the state's opposition to the project and wanted the CWC and the Cauvery Water Management Authority to reject the proposal.

