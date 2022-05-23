Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): A video of Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has gone viral on the internet in which he was seen sharing food with Dalit Swamiji.

In the video, the MLA feeds Swami and then asks him to remove the food and eat it himself.

The incident took place during an event in Chamarajpet on Sunday.

The Congress MLA targeted those radical elements as creating a rift between communities. (ANI)

