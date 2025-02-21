Bengaluru, February 21: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant a two-hour evening leave for Muslim government employees during Ramzan, after 4 p.m., similar to Telangana. KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) Vice President Hussain has submitted a formal petition. He emphasized that leaders will soon meet the CM to push for this demand.

In their letter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice Presidents Syed Ahmad and A.R.M. Hussain have appealed through Nazir Ahmad, requesting CM Siddaramaiah to implement a similar provision in Karnataka, benefiting Muslim employees working in government offices.

Two Congress minority leaders have submitted a request to CM Siddaramaiah, urging him to provide work-time relaxation for Muslim government employees in Karnataka during Ramzan, similar to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: How Many Days Are Left for Ramzan? As Countdown Begins, Check Tentative Dates for 1st Day of Fasting.

They have also written to CM's political secretary and Legislative Council member, Nazir Ahmad, regarding this demand. With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have already allowed Muslim government employees to leave work after 4 PM to break their fast (Iftar) at home. The Telangana Government has issued a government order permitting all the Government Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out-sourcing, boards, corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "Ramzan," i.e., from March 2 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period. Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA? Check Tentative Dates.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently opposed an order allowing Telangana government Muslim employees to leave work at 4 PM during the month of Ramazan, calling this a move a step to appease the Muslim community in the state. The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has also announced that Muslim employees will be allowed to leave work an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan.

