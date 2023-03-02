Belagavi, March 2: Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state Karnataka. On the occasion Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel were also present.

Earlier in the day Defence Minister arrived in Karnataka's Belagavi to inaugurate the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state. Earlier on Wednesday, party President JP Nadda flagged off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Promises 10 kg Free Rice to Every BPL Card Holder if Voted to Power.

Meanwhile, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also flag off two 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and inaugurate various projects in his day-long visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 3, top sources said on Tuesday.

Shah's visit to Karnataka is crucial as Assembly Elections to the 224 seats in the state are likely to be held in May this year. With the mission to win over 150 seats in the 224 member-Assembly seats, the ruling party is going to start its mega-election campaign.

According to a party source, BJP has planned to take out four separate yatras in Karnataka that have started from March 1 and continue for 20 days. The four yatras start from different parts of Karnataka and after 20 days will converge at one place. The BJP also plans to hold a big rally on the concluding day of the mega campaign. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Matured Voters of State Don't Care Criticism Against Government, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The source further said that during 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', the party will contact and communicate with the people through road shows, public meetings and public relations campaigns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national president JP Nadda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa along with many other national and state leaders of BJP will join the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' to reach out to the voters of the state.

The party has earlier launched two big campaigns in Karnataka - 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' and 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' and now it is going to start this campaign in the name of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the state from March 1 to ensure the victory of the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)