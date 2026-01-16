New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled to arrive in the national capital today amid ongoing speculation and a power tussle within the state Congress over the Chief Minister's position.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, on Wednesday, while responding to queries regarding his proposed visit to the national capital, confirmed his travel plans. "On 16th January, I will be going to Delhi," he said, without elaborating further on the agenda of his visit.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the arrival of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Delhi. The Chief Minister had earlier stated that any decision related to leadership or governance in the state would be taken by the party's high command and would be final.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has clarified that there were no discussions regarding a change in the Chief Ministership during the recent visit of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to the state. Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said that the meetings held during Rahul Gandhi's visit were routine and conducted as per established protocol.

"I am Karnataka's Congress President, and he is the leader of the opposition. These meetings and talks are as per protocol; all this cannot be discussed in public... There are no such discussions (CM change). Rahul Gandhi has asked us to continue the good work, and we will work accordingly," Shivakumar said.

He added that the meeting also covered developmental issues, including the progress of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), and deliberated on the political scenario in Karnataka. "We also spoke about what kind of progress is taking place as far as NREGA is concerned. We also discussed the BJP politics in the state," he added.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of speculation about a possible change in the state's leadership after the Congress government in Karnataka completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. This milestone has reportedly intensified discussions and speculation within political circles regarding power-sharing arrangements in the state.

As a result, it has allegedly triggered an ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara emerging as key figures in the unfolding political churn.

Senior Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara, have repeatedly asserted that any decision on the Chief Ministership rests solely with the party's high command. They have also dismissed reports of internal discord, terming them speculative and media-driven. (ANI)

