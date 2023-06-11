Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple here.

Karnataka deputy CM alongwith his son also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' (offering with ashes), a famous ritual, performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 4:00 am and 5:30 am.

"Has come to seek blessings of Mahakaleshwar. Mahakaleshwar has given us a government to serve the people of Karnataka. I had come here before the election as well...Today we are launching a great programme, free buses for all the women of Karnataka. We are going to implement all our five promises," Shivakumar said after performing the Bhasma Aarti.

Shivakumar was also seen chanting prayer with a Rudraksha rosary in the 'Nandihal' of the temple during the Bhasma Aarti.

After the Bhasma Aarti, Shivakumar went to the sanctum sanctorum and performed 'Jalabhishek' of 'Baba Mahakal.'

Congress MLAs Mahesh Parmar and Jeetu Patwari were also present on the occasion.

Shivakumar arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon as part of his two-day visit to the state. His visit to the shrine is being seen as a thanksgiving trip after Congress got a thumping majority in the recent Karnataka assembly elections.

"Let us only discuss issues of development and not emotions (Tipu Sultan issue). We have said that if any organisation will try to disturb the peace of Karnataka, we will look into them. No moral policing will be allowed," Shivakumar said yesterday when asked about an ongoing row in Karnataka over the 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

On Saturday, Shivakumar also offered prayers at the famous Peetambra Peeth, a complex of Hindu temples, in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

While speaking to reporters there, Shivakumar had said, "All my party cadres are telling me that a lot of cases have been filed against party workers. This is unfair. I just told them to be bold enough and face this time. We will bounce back under the former Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath and all of us are working unitedly and we will bring change in the future of Madhya Pradesh politics." (ANI)

