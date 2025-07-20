Dharmasthala (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Spokesperson of Dharmasthala, K. Parshwanath Jain, on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Karnataka Government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in matter related to alleged mass burial of human bodies in the region.

Jain stated that a case was recently registered at the Dharmasthala police station which claimed "several dead bodies were buried" in the region which "sparked widespread debate, speculations, and confusion at the national level in recent days."

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

The Dharmasthala spokesperson stated that truth and belief are strongest foundation for society's ethics and faith. He expressed hope and demanded the SIT to bring out the truth of the matter.

"A case was recently registered at the Dharmasthala police station claiming that "several dead bodies were buried," which has sparked widespread debate, speculations, and confusion at the national level in recent days. In light of our expectations, as well as that of the general public, for a fair and transparent investigation, it is understood that the State Government has transferred the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Truth and belief are the strongest foundation for a society's ethics and faith. Therefore, it is our sincere hope and earnest demand that the SIT conducts the highest level of investigation in this case and brings out true facts to light", Dharmasthala spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

The Karnataka Government today issued an order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter related to alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala town.

The development follows a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) requesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah form an SIT under the leadership of senior police officials to investigate the matter.

In their letter, the KSWC cited a media report which consisted of a statement from a person who had claimed that bodies were buried in the past 20 years in the region.

The government order said that it was found appropriate to form a Special Investigation Team to investigate the cases registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala police station. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)