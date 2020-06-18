India News | Karnataka Directs Random COVID-19 Testing to Ensure Effective Surveillance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendors/bill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"In view of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases and to ensure effective surveillance, it is hereby directed that random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique to be done for slum dwellers, vendors/bill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers," read the circular.

"Those who are likely to come in contact with maximum number of persons in markets, malls, etc., should be included in the sample as per the capacity of the districts which should be inclusive of samples collected by routine testing as per protocols issued previously," it added.

The Commissioner, BBMP, and Deputy Commissioners, in consultation with the local expert committee, will identify people and locations from where random samples will be collected. (ANI)

