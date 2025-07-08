New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet with Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil and Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and discuss unfinished drinking water projects in the state.

"We have two pending projects, one is Kalsa Bhanduri and Yettinahole, One of them is 60% done, but was stopped due to some technical reasons, it was stopped by the Forest Department, so we gave them an alternative land. On the other project, the minister said that they have come to some conclusion and discussing with some counterpart ministers. I am meeting some other ministers in this regard," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Shivakumar also said that he will also be discussing the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal's award which was announced earlier and urge for its implementation. According to Shivakumar, Kalsa Bhanduri and Yettinahole drinking water projects are yet to be completed, with one of them even 60% complete but had been stopped due to the Forest department not giving clearance.

Talking about the order of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal for allocation of water, Shivakumar mentioned that he is going to talk with Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and CR Patil and urge for issuing the order on the KWDT award.

"I have come here to meet them (Bhupendra Yadav and CR Patil) to give award for the Krishna Water Tribunal which was announced earlier, and see to it that the order is passed".. We also have two pending issues," the Karnataka Dy CM said.

He also mentioned twice prior the meeting with the union ministers has been postponed, adding, "Two meetings were fixed, and it had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstance, I don't know what was the circumstances, again I am meeting with the minister for water resources to see to it that the order is passed."

The government of Karnataka has taken up the Yettinahole integrated drinking water project to mitigate the acute water shortage in the drought prone areas of the state, especially Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Hassan, Ckikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Bangalore South and Bangalore rural districts.

Karnataka Dy CM earlier on July 7 also wrote a letter to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav urging him for the "in principle" (Stage 1) approval is accorded to the Yettinahole project.

"It is in the state's interest that the Union government ensures this project is cleared without further delay," he said in his letter.

The Congress leader also spoke about the upcoming meeting of the AICC OBC Advisory council to be held in Karnataka, and hosted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Expressing confidence in the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he added, ""A team of our OBC leaders are coming to Karnataka and KPCC is also hosting them. My CM is taking the lead on this issue... He is one of the important leaders of the country and will play a major role in strengthening the party."

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) was established to resolve disputes among the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra and Telangana. (ANI)

