Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Karnataka government on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth Rs 17,835.9 crore, with a potential to generate 27,000 jobs across the state, officials said.

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at its meeting here, gave the nod to new projects worth Rs 8,220.05 crore, and additional investment ones worth Rs 9,615.85 crore, they said.

The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest Rs 2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state, officials said.

According to an official statement, other major proposals that received the government's green signal are: Air India Limited (Rs 1,750 crore investments), ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited (Rs 1,450 crore), STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (Rs 1,352.3 crore) and Indian Cane Power Limited (Rs 1,078 crore).

"Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka will attract new and additional investment of Rs 10,433.72 crore", it said.

