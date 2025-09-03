Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state cabinet has constituted a sub-committee to examine the long-delayed Bengaluru-Mysuru NICE Road project.

The project, initiated in 2008 by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), was expected to provide a high-speed link between Bengaluru and Mysuru. However, Parameshwara noted that despite years of work, only 42 km of the peripheral road has been completed so far.

"The Cabinet has constituted a sub-committee to look into the affairs of the project taken up by the Nice Company, which started in 2008, and still there is no clarity. Only 42 kms of the peripheral road has been completed. Land has been handed over to this company. The company had violated the agreement several times and blamed the government for not handing over the land. The Cabinet sub-committee will look into this. Every aspect of the entire project has been examined," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that senior officers with extensive administrative experience will be appointed as commissioners of the five corporations formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "We discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and we have decided to appoint those officials who are currently working locally."

When asked about the use of helicopters and aircraft for official government work, Deputy CM added, "This topic has been before the government for several years. The CM had given me the responsibility of taking a decision on this and calling for tenders. We are trying to study the models from other states and hold discussions with HAL too."

Prior to this, Shivakumar announced the launch of the Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan, under which five corporations will be established to oversee the initiative.

"The development of the Greater Bengaluru Area is starting from today (September 1), for which five corporations are being formed. A very senior official will be appointed as the Commissioner," Shivakumar said.

As part of the restructuring, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has restructured the city's administrative framework by establishing five distinct city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central. (ANI)

