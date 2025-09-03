Several parts of the state reel under flooding in Punjab (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, September 3: Over 5,500 civilians and 300 personnel of paramilitary forces have been rescued, more than 3,000 civilians received medical aid and 27 tonnes of ration and essential supplies have been delivered to flood affected communities, the Army's Western Command said on Wednesday. In addition, seven fresh columns have been launched in Punjab’s areas of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Shahkot, Phillaur and Dhatewal and in areas of Sarala and Harchandpura owing to rising water levels in the Ghaggar river.

The Western Command continues to mount large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under Operation RAHAT across the flood-affected areas of the Jammu-Pathankot sectors and various regions of Punjab. Punjab Floods: Army Rescues Bedridden Woman Trapped in Amritsar (Watch Videos).

Several Parts of the State Reel Under Flooding in Punjab

With more than 50 Army columns on the ground activated till now, relief efforts have been running round the clock, rescuing stranded people, restoring vital infrastructure and delivering life-saving assistance. It said troopers are continuously supporting the civil administration and the Border Security Force (BSF) in debris clearance and emergency construction tasks.

Engineer Regiments have reconstructed the Jaitpur Bund in the Mamun sector, repaired the main water supply line at the Sidhra bridge and employed heavy machinery to restore damaged roads between Bikraman helipad and Tawi view point. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till September 7 in View of Ongoing Flood Situation in State.

In Punjab, Army teams remain engaged in strengthening bunds at vulnerable locations, transporting food and fodder to isolated villages and clearing key water channels to prevent further flooding.

Amid these ongoing operations, Western Command troops also undertook a life-saving evacuation that symbolises their dedication. A pregnant woman stranded in Sumb, a village completely cut off by road, was airlifted to a hospital for urgent care, reflecting the Indian Army’s resolve to protect every life even under the most challenging conditions.

The continuous and coordinated efforts of Western Command under Operation RAHAT highlight the Army’s unwavering commitment to saving lives, supporting civil administration and restoring normalcy across flood-hit regions.

