Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): In the wake of the visit of thousands of trekkers to Kumara Parvata trek in Pushpagiri forest of Karnataka on January 26 on a single day, the government has imposed a temporary ban on trekking paths without online booking system to avoid crowding inside the forest.

Karnataka Forest Department ordered a temporary ban on trekking in forest areas from February 1, till standard operating procedures are framed. However, trekking will be allowed in 23 places where online booking is operational.

In this regard, the Minister of Forests, Biology and Environment, Ishwar Khandre has given a clear instruction to the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief of the Forest Task Force.

He said that if thousands of trekkers arrive every week to the densely forested hilly areas, especially the Western Ghats, which are full of valuable biodiversity, the environment and water will also be damaged. Sources are also polluted, so it has been suggested that such treks should be curtailed.

In a note sent to the head of the forest task force, the trend of trekking in the forested mountain peaks has recently increased among the youth of the state, which has led to overcrowding on weekends.

Khandre noted that it has come to the attention of the government that people who come here are throwing plastic carrybags, bottles, plates, leftover food items etc., at will in the villages on the edge of the forest and in the ecologically sensitive areas, which is endangering the wildlife.

He said that controlling so many people and checking everyone will be a big challenge for the forest department staff.

He also mentioned about the report that some trekkers are staying overnight in tents while trekking, online booking till a standard operating procedure (SOP) is formulated in all the trekking spots including Kumara Parvata, Thukkanninagudda, where there is no online booking system.

Ishwar Khandre has suggested to temporarily block the trek till the arrangements are made. At present only 150 trekkers are allowed on the trekking paths managed by the Eco Tourism Department of the Forest Department and bookings have been made available for the same. (ANI)

