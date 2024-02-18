Bengaluru (Karnataka) February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state government was considering building flyovers along certain stretches of metro lines to decongest Bengaluru city.

Speaking at the mass grievance redressal 'Government at Your Doorstep' at Jnanabharathi, he said, "It has been decided to build flyovers on certain stretches of metro lines to decongest the traffic. A proposal has been sent to the Centre regarding this."

"The Chief Minister announced many projects in the Budget to develop Bengaluru. The BBMP Budget will be presented soon and it will complement the projects announced in the State budget. We are preparing a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpura, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya, etc."

"We have completed the mass grievance redressal programmes in 12 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru city till now and have received about 20,000 pleas. The Chief Minister also conducted Janaspandana twice. A separate team has been constituted to look into the pleas received. The complaints will be taken up in a phased manner," he said.

"You could probably hear only the promises in the BJP government but you would see our work now. Our guarantee schemes reach 95% of the people. The remaining 5% of the people are not being reached due to technical glitches. We are also planning to give a subsidy to set up solar panels atop your terrace. We have delivered as promised. We don't do politics of emotion but of building livelihoods. Our government programmes are aimed at reducing the burden of price rise," he added.

He said that the state government has taken up the work of surveying all the properties in Bengaluru and delivering all property documents to people's doorstep under the 'Namma Swattu' scheme.

"The state government has a pilot project of document verification done in your constituency and some officials have tried to tamper with some documents. A complaint has been registered against them and an FIR has been filed. There have been many complaints on the penalties for property tax, we are bringing an amendment to the law," he said

"All the street vendors need to register themselves so that the government can allot a place for them to do business. They can't do business on pavements meant for pedestrians," he added.

Shivakumar said that RR Nagar and Yeshwanthpura are like his two eyes. He said that MLA S T Somashekar had requested a solution for drinking water in 110 villages around Bengaluru city and the government has developed a plan for that.

"MLA Muniratna had raised the issue of increasing depths of borewells and I will have a discussion with BWSSB officials on the same. Bengaluru city will get an additional 6.5 TMC of water and it will reach the beneficiaries by May."

"My brother D K Suresh is working closely with the constituency. He is addressing micro issues of the locality. He is responsible for my huge victory of 1.23 lakh votes in Kanakapura. The elections are approaching and you have to support the people who are working for you and not someone busy advertising," he said.

Asked about the complaint of an MLA about officials not doing their job, he said, "He is a people's representative and we will look into issues raised by him."

Asked about the water mafia in the city, he said, "ground water levels have depleted due to drought. There has been a suggestion to increase the depth of borewells and I will discuss it with officials. We have allocated Rs 200 crores to resolve drinking water issues." (ANI)

