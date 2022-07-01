Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Karnataka government has resolved to develop Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international standards and is committed to making it a reality, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

"Our government is committed to the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. Works on Rs 6000 Cr Nagarothana projects have started. About Rs 1600 Cr has been provided for the development of stormwater drains," he said while speaking at a programme to celebrate the 513th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

Also Read | New Delhi: Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh Held a Meeting … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Bommai also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project and the work will start this year itself. "The Metro is being extended. Many beautification works have been taken up in the city and greater emphasis is being given to improving the infrastructure of the city," Bommai said.

He attributed the present civic woes of the city to the failure of the previous governments to take up underground drain works, development of roads and Cauvery water supply works in many parts of the city.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Raises Import Duty on Gold from 10.75% to 15%.

"It is a big challenge before us now. We have accepted the challenge and the work is going on at a rapid pace. We will develop Bengaluru as a beautiful city in the coming days," he added.

Satellite towns to decongest Bengaluru

Referring to traffic congestion, he said, measures are being taken to ease the traffic flow. Satellite towns would be developed to decongest Bengaluru. The Chief Minister assured that all the wards would be developed in the city.

Bommai appreciated former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu who had taken the initiative to distribute scholarships for 5000 students in the Hebbal constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)