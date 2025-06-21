Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) A large number of people, including Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Home Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, performed Yoga in front of iconic Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday morning, marking the 11th International Yoga Day.

They were seen performing a synchronised mass yoga demonstration session in line with the Union AYUSH Ministry's 'Yoga Sangam' initiative under the theme 'Yoga For One Earth, One Health'.

Also Read | President Murmu Birthday: President Droupadi Murmu Breaks Down in Tears As Visually Impaired Students Sing on Her Birthday, Says 'They Sang From Their Heart' (Watch Videos).

The event organised by the State's AYUSH Department in collaboration with several organisations, yoga groups, and civil society groups was inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Governor, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with other dignitaries, were seen performing various yoga asanas at the event.

Also Read | Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

State BJP Chief BY Vijayendra was seen performing yoga with party members at the BJP office here. The Yoga Mahakumbh held at the Mysore Palace grounds also saw the participation of a large number of people.

Parallel events were also organised at district and taluk centres across the state as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)