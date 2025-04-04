Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Setting a one-month deadline for the Congress government to invite applications for the post of Vice Chancellor to the Karnataka State Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) University, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has said that failing which, he would do it himself.

Stating that numerous follow ups and reminders have been sent to the RDPR department to call for applications at the earliest so as to not keep regular posts vacant for a long time, in a "strongly-worded" missive to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he hoped that good sense prevails and the government does not leave room for "unnecessary and avoidable complications".

The post of vice-chancellor at the Gadag-headquartered University has been vacant since May 2024 when Vishnukant S Chatpalli demitted office.

The government wants to remove the Governor's power to appoint the vice-chancellor to the RDPR University, and a Bill to this effect has been passed by both houses of the state legislature in December 2024.

Gehlot has returned the 'Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, 2024', sent for his assent for it to become an Act, seeking "clarifications" and "necessary corrections" regarding its intent.

He has made it clear that until the Bill is assented, and it becomes an Act, the vice-chancellor has to be appointed as per the existing law.

"...please direct the officers of the concerned department to call applications for the post of Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University, Gadag as per the existing Act and not leave the post vacant for a long time which affects the growth of the University and in turn the opportunities of the bright scholars and students of our State," the Governor told CM in a letter dated March 28.

He further in his letter said, "Failing which, I would be forced to take decisive action and call for applications to the post of Vice Chancellor of RDPR University within 1 month which the state government has failed to till date."

"I hope good sense prevails and the state government does not leave room for unnecessary and avoidable complications and in turn affect the growth of Universities of Karnataka," he added.

The Governor in his letter also drew Siddaramaiah's attention towards communications from his Secretariat and his letters to RDPR Minister Priyanka Kharge on various dates advising, to direct the concerned to immediately call for applications for the post of Vice Chancellor of the University.

He said, "The post of Vice Chancellor has been vacant from 25-05-2024 and numerous follow ups and reminders have been sent to the concerned department to call for applications at the earliest so as to not keep regular posts vacant for a long time."

Pointing out that the search committee comprising nominees of the government, the University Grants Commission and Raj Bhavan was constituted even before the earlier Vice Chancellor's term ended, Gehlot said, the committee is still waiting to commence its work due to lack of calling for applications from the state government.

The ministers have given statements in the media and in Vidhana Soudha that the state government wants to actively bring improvement in administration of the university and has hence brought the amendment to the Bill, he said, "yet, it is clearly seen that neither the minister concerned nor the department has taken active steps for the growth of the university."

"In spite of repeated advise to call for applications for the post of Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University, Gadag which has been vacant from 10 months, the lethargy and indifference shown for the welfare of students is in stark contrast to the glorious mirage shown in the media," the Governor added.

According to official sources, the government would once again request the Governor to approve the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that has been passed by the legislature.

